What happened to Donald Trump? Why did 22 specialists examine him?

U.S. President Donald Trump’s annual medical exam included a panel of 22 medical specialists.

The number of doctors is nearly doubled from previous checkups and reportedly sets a new record for a U.S. president.

The extensive examination of Trump before his 80th birthday has sparked controversy not only over his health but also drew criticism before the midterm elections. Medical experts called the usually high number of specialists “extraordinary.”

However, the White House defended the comprehensive assessment, stating that the 22 specialists included some generalists to ensure “best practices for executive-level medical care.”

As per President Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, Trump “remains in excellent health.” Trump also responded to the online speculations about his health, writing on Truth Social that “everything” had “checked out PERFECTLY.”

Nevertheless, the coverage of the test has been a source of conjecture. While most presidents get one physical examination each year, Trump has had an unusual mid-year physical examination, which involved a CT scan, after it was initially referred to as an MRI.

Trump’s medical history no longer records the use of Finasteride, which was formerly used by him to prevent hair loss.

However, public apprehensions are increasing. In a Washington Post survey, 59% of participants are unsure about Trump’s mental capabilities, while 55% have concerns regarding his physical capacity to lead.

Recently, the president was ridiculed on the Internet for seeming to doze off during the NBA Finals game.

Frequent bruising on Trump’s hand and consistent dozing during important meetings and even during the NGA Finals game tell a different story. The White House still insists that there’s “nothing to hide.”

After turning 80, Trump will become the oldest president of America, older than Joe Biden when he left office.