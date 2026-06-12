David Hockney dies: legacy of British pop art icon lives on

British artist David Hockney has died at the age of 88 as his publicist confirmed that he passed away peacefully at his home.

Hockney was one of the most famous modern artists in the world as he became known for his bright and colorful paintings, especially swimming pools, portraits and sunny landscapes.

The late artist’s work helped shape British pop art but he never liked being placed into one label just, as he wanted to explore every bit of an art.

However, he always said that he was just focused on looking closely at life and showing what he sees.

David moved between countries like United States, England and France

David was born in West Yorkshire in England and then quickly became a biggest name in the London art world.

Later, he moved between countries like United States, England then France and each place inspired new styles in his art.

David worked in many ways, not just painting, as he also used photography and even digital tools like iPads to create art.

Even in his later years, he kept making new work and never slowed down.

One of his paintings sold for more than 90 million dollars, making him one of the most valuable living artists at that time.

David Hockney also painted many people close to him, including friends, family and himself at different ages.