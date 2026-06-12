SpaceX stock jumps after IPO debut, surpasses Meta, Tesla in valuation

The SpaceX IPO went live today and the space technology giant has already offered a handsome return on its initial IPO pricing of $135 per share.

Elon Musk-owned reusable rocket maker entered trading on Friday, June 12, at a price of $150 per share under the ticker SPCX, marking an 11 percent increase from its initial IPO pricing. However, the opening price is much lower than the market expectations of $175 per share.

The company was aiming to raise $75 billion by offering 555.6 million shares at a $1.75 trillion valuation.

With new pricing SpaceX is valued at just under $2 trillion. It has already surpassed Meta and another Musk-owned company Tesla and is currently ranked sixth most valuable company in the U.S.

Before the company's market debut, Musk said during an appearance at JPMorgan Chase that SpaceX has been cash flow positive since 2015.

The California-based company claims to be the only one in the world building the infrastructure of the future across space, connectivity, and AI.

He added that the purpose of going public was to raise funds amid the critical phase of growth as SpaceX plans to expand its Starlink satellite constellation with 100,000 more satellites for communication and building of data centers in space.