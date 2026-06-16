Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashes in Siberia: Here's what happened

A Russian strategic bomber, which has been used in combat missions in Syria and Ukraine, crashed in Siberia on Monday, June 15.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, a Tu-22M3 went down in Siberia’s Irkutsk region during a training flight. The ministry did not share further details about the crash. All four crew members aboard the bomber ejected safely before the crash occurred.

The jet was flying without combat load. The incident occurred as the plane descended to land.

Preliminary investigation points to the engine failure as a potential cause behind the crash, according to Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobsev.

Videos purportedly showing the aircraft crashing circulated widely on social media. The clip shows the bomber nosediving into a wooded area near the Angara river, producing a huge column of smoke.

Kazan Aircraft Production Association (KAPO) manufactures the Tu-M22M3 aircraft for the Russian Armed force, which currently operates around 40-50 active strategic bombers. The jet costs around $100 million per unit. It remains Russia’s one of the most important long-range strike aircraft.

The development comes amid hopes of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, following an agreement of cessation of hostilities between the United States (U.S.) and Iran. President Trump held “good conversations" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.