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US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes shortly after takeoff in California

The aircraft is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 16, 2026

US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes shortly after takeoff in California
US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes shortly after takeoff in California

A United States (U.S.) Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday, June 15.

According to Edwards Air Force Base, the bomber went down on the airfield at around 11:20 a.m. local time. Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and launched rescue operations. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the crash or the condition of those aboard the aircraft.

Several videos of the crash surfaced on social media, showing a large plume of black smoke rising near the airfield. The footage quickly went viral as emergency responders worked at the scene.

The B-52 Stratofortress is one of the U.S. military’s most iconic long-range bombers and has remained in active service for more than seven decades. 

The aircraft is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons and is typically operated by a crew of five.

Edwards Air Force Base, located in California’s Mojave Desert, is one of the U.S. Air Force’s most important aviation testing facilities and serves as home to the 412th Test Wing and the Air Force Test Pilot School.

The crash comes at a time when the U.S. military continues to rely on the aging but highly capable bomber fleet while pursuing modernization efforts aimed at extending the B-52’s operational lifespan. 

Officials said more information regarding the incident will be released as the investigation progresses.

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