Iran snatch draw in World Cup opener, Spain stunned by Cape Verde

Iran's Ramin Rezaeian celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates, during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group G match against New Zealand, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US, June 15, 2026. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Iran came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their long-awaited opening game at the World Cup on Monday as European heavyweights Spain were frustrated in a shock stalemate by tiny tournament debutants Cape Verde.

After months of uncertainty surrounding their participation in the tournament following the war in the Middle East, all eyes were on the Iranians as they took on the New Zealanders in Group G at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

Iran twice fought back from a goal down to earn a precious point in front of a 70,108-strong crowd.

Elijah Just scored twice for New Zealand with a goal in each half, but the Kiwis' hopes of securing a first-ever World Cup win ended in disappointment after goals from Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi secured Iran's point.

The pre-match build-up had been dominated by the political intrigue surrounding Iran, who were initially due to be based in Tucson, Arizona before switching their training base to Tijuana in Mexico due to ongoing tensions with co-hosts the United States over visa issues.

US authorities have refused to grant visas for several members of the Iranian delegation.

Spain held by Cape Verde

Elsewhere Monday, European champions Spain — one of the pre-tournament favourites for the title — were held to a stunning 0-0 draw by African qualifiers Cape Verde.

Verde's Vozinha makes a save from Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group H Spain versus New Zealand match, Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US, June 15, 2026. — Reuters

Spain had been expected to cruise past Cape Verde, playing in the tournament for the first time.

But despite enjoying 74% possession and laying siege to the Cape Verde goal, the 2010 world champions were unable to find a breakthrough against the underdogs from the volcanic archipelago of just 525,000 people, who are ranked as 2000-1 outsiders to win the World Cup by several betting websites.

"The dream came true," Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha told reporters. "We competed against Spain, one of the best teams in the world. We are very happy and proud of all the players and people of Cape Verde."

Cape Verde had never qualified for the World Cup but were boosted in their bid to qualify for the finals after Fifa's expansion of the tournament to 48 teams.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente insisted there was no reason to hit the panic button — and still confidently backed his squad to reach the final.

"We are completely calm, convinced that there is a long way to go. As we see it, we have seven games left," he said.

An upset had also looked on the cards in another early game on Monday, with Egypt taking the lead through Emam Ashour in the first half against Belgium in a Group G game in Seattle.

But veteran Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku came off the bench in the second half to make an instant impact, harassing Egypt defender Mohamed Hany into an own goal to secure a share of the points.

In Miami, two-time World Cup-winners Uruguay had to come from behind to grab a point against Saudi Arabia in Group H.

Abdulelah al-Amri gave Saudi Arabia the lead on 41 minutes but Maxi Araujo's leveller on 80 minutes saved Uruguay's blushes in a 1-1 draw.