Jennifer Lopez laughs off viral concert bug moment: 'That was crazy'

Jennifer Lopez has faced packed arenas, high-pressure performances and decades in the spotlight. A giant cricket crawling up her neck mid-song? That was apparently a new one.

Nearly a year after viral concert moment left fans stunned, Lopez is finally sharing what was going through her mind when an unexpected guest crashed her show in Kazakhstan.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, the singer recalled performing a quiet Spanish ballad during her 2025 tour stop in Almaty when she noticed the crowd suddenly losing it’s mind.

"And so everything is dark except for me and I'm singing," Lopez said. "And as I'm singing, the audience starts screaming."

At first, she thought the reaction was part of the performance.

"I was like, 'what's happening?'" she said.

Then came the real plot twist.

"And I'm just there and this huge bug is just crawling up my neck and I feel it."

Rather than panic, Lopez stayed locked into performer mode, determined to finish the song before dealing with the insect.

The hardest part? Not knowing exactly what was crawling on her.

"But that was crazy, it was kind of horrible," Lopez admitted. "Like if I would have known it was that, I probably [would have been] screaming and yelling."

According to the star, the cricket was so massive that when it finally flew away, it looked less like a bug and more like air traffic.

The moment quickly became internet gold, with fans joking that Lopez had landed a surprise role in Kiss of the Cricket Woman – a playful nod to her film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Thankfully, the cricket got its moment of fame, and Lopez got another unforgettable concert story for the books.