Supreme Court tosses ex-Trump aide Carter Page's wiretap suit over Russia probe spying

The Supreme Court tossed President Trump’s former advisor Carter Page's lawsuit on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Page sued ex-FBI officials over botched government surveillance he was subject to amid the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the statute of limitations barred the suit.

Page, who had served in the Trump cabinet as a policy adviser in 2016, sued James Comey, an ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and others over what the lawsuit claimed was the investigators' alleged use of a wiretap commissioned under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

However, later a DoJ inspector general report concluded that the process employed to obtain the FISA warrant was based on a series of mistakes and errors.

Page had also lodged a claim against the FBI and the Department of Justice, but back in April the Trump administration settled the lawsuit.

The remaining issues still pending before the appellate court involved the litigation involving FBI officials who worked under the Biden administration.

After Page’s appeal was tossed in the lower courts, the former Trump adviser then appealed to the Supreme Court in December.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report findings highlighted Page’s pre campaign links with two Russian intelligence officers, a visit he made to Moscow in the summer of 2016 and his meetings with Moscow officials.

Page filed the lawsuit in November 2020.