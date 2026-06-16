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Tunisia fires Sabri Lamouchi, hires Herve Renard—first coaching casualty of World Cup

Renard would assume charge until the end of Tunisia’s World Cup run
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

Tunisia fires Sabri Lamouchi, hires Herve Renard—first coaching casualty of World Cup
Tunisia fires Sabri Lamouchi, hires Herve Renard—first coaching casualty of World Cup

Tunisia has appointed Herve Renard, two-time African Cup of Nations winner, as their head coach amid World Cup to see the remaining run.

Lamouchi, who became the first coaching casualty with just four days in to the biggest extravaganza of sporting world. 

Lamouchi signed a three year contract in January but was shown the door by the Tunisian Football Federation after crushing defeat of 5-1 by Sweden in the opener.

Tunisia has two games left in the World Cup against Japan and the Dutch.

The FTF issued a statement saying Renard would assume charge until the end of Tunisia’s World Cup run.

“The agreement also stipulates that negotiations will be opened after the World Cup campaign to consider a long-term partnership based on specific sporting objectives,” the statement reads.

It will be Renard’s third consecutive men’s World Cup as manager.

Previously, he managed Morocco to bring one draw and two losses in a group-stage exit.

In the 2022 World Cup, he coached Saudi Arabia who crushed Argentina in their opener but conceded two defeats that brought their run to an end.

According to the state television Tunisienne, Renard is expected to join the Tunisian squad on Tuesday, June 16, in Monterrey.

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