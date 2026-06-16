Beatrice, Eugenie create divide between William, Kate

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie caused tensions between Prince William and Princess Kate in a shocking turn of events.

The future Queen reportedly holds sympathy for the York sisters who are living under intense public scrutiny due to their parents, Andrew and Sarah's crimes.

Not only that, Closer magazine claimed that the Princess of Wales "reached out" to Eugenie after she faced a serious heckling incident while roaming alone in central London in March.

"Kate really felt for Eugenie and reached out to her... she feels desperately sorry for both Eugenie and Beatrice," an insider shared.

Princess Kate feels for Beatrice and Eugenie, who are carrying a huge emotional burden following the Epstein files.

"She worries about the toll it’s taking on them because she can see how frightened they are – she wouldn’t wish that stress on anyone," said the source.

On the other hand, William's stance is not as warm as Catherine's. He is not extending the support Eugenie and Beatrice are expecting him to give.

This created a divide between William and Kate.

"There has been tension between William and Kate over this for quite some time. William is much more focused on the monarchy’s reputation, but Kate sees it more on a human level," the report stated.