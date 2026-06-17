Ariana Grande gushes over 'love of my life' in heartfelt post

Ariana Grande is celebrating a very special birthday.

The Everyday singer melted fans’ hearts with a deeply personal message for someone she calls “love of my life.”

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 16, the Disney and Nickelodeon alum melted hearts with a heartfelt birthday tribute as her pet dog Toulouse turns 13.

The Bang Bang chart-topper marked the special occasion with an emotional message filled with affection and gratitude.

“Happy, happiest thirteenth birthday to my absolutely perfect son and the loml the greatest living creation on this big, green earth. Toulouse…” she captioned a photo of the Beagle-Chihuahua mix.

“Love you every second of every day forever,” the Wicked star added, before completing with “WOW.”

In other updates she posted several pictures of her pet dog, who has also accompanied her to the ongoing The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

In some behind the scenes snapshots Grande was seen carrying her companion, Toulouse on stage as the camera captured him featuring on the giant screen.

Among other images some images showed him lying on a bed set at one corner of the set.

In addition to Toulouse, the 32-year-old pop star has a large family of rescue dogs. Grande has about 10 dogs in total.