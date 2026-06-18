PM Shehbaz signs 'historic' Islamabad MoU as key mediator between US and Iran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signs the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as mediator, formally sealing the peace agreement between Iran and the US, in Islamabad, June 18, 2026. — X/@PakPMO

Historic deal electronically signed at highest govt levels.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt credited for indispensable role.

PM terms CDF Munir's tireless efforts "critical breakthrough".

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as mediator, formally sealing the historic peace agreement between Iran and the United States.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the premier signed the Islamabad MoU as mediator, while US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the document on behalf of their respective countries.

PM Shehbaz announced on Thursday that the historic "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" had been electronically signed between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the Strait of Hormuz set to reopen instantly and the US naval blockade to be lifted immediately as the agreement's first step.

"The memorandum has been signed by honourable presidents of both the countries and also endorsed by me as the mediator. The signing of this agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict," the premier wrote on X.

He added that the MoU shall "enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade".

The prime minister offered his heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation to US President Donald Trump, whose steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution had once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond.

Trump put his signature to the memorandum of understanding during a candlelit dinner at the Palace of Versailles following a G7 summit, as host French President Emmanuel Macron and other guests applauded, a video posted by a Trump aide showed.

"Just signed it," Trump told reporters as he emerged from the palace.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, quoted by the state news agency IRNA, said the document "was finalised with the signatures of the presidents".

He also commended the efforts of the US negotiating team, including Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for their invaluable contributions to the achievement.

PM Shehbaz also expressed his "profound respect and appreciation" to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian for their wisdom, foresight and statesmanship in embracing the cause of peace.

He also recognised the efforts of the Iranian negotiating team, including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi and Eskandar Momeni, whose patience, perseverance and commitment to constructive engagement were instrumental in bringing the agreement to fruition.

PM Shehbaz also acknowledged the efforts and engagement of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt. He also made special mention of Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying that his tireless efforts, selfless dedication and instrumental role were critical in facilitating the breakthrough and advancing the cause of peace and regional stability.

The prime minister expressed hope that the Memorandum of Understanding would serve as an enduring foundation for greater understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the entire region.

The deal aims to draw a line under the war launched February 28 by the United States and Israel, prompting Iran to counterattack with missile and drone salvos across the region — and effectively shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for the world economy. The US responded by blocking shipping to and from Iranian ports.

Under the text, Washington also commits to immediately waive oil sanctions crippling Iran's economy.

And once a final agreement is reached on the Islamic republic's nuclear program, the United States will also facilitate the release of a $300 billion reconstruction fund supported by regional nations, the deal says.

The agreement had earlier been slated for signatures by Iran´s chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and US Vice President JD Vance. Iran said an in-person ceremony was no longer needed.