Field Marshal Munir, Ghana's CDF discuss defence cooperation

Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Ghana Lieutenant General William Agyapon (left) calls on CDF Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on June 18, 2026. — ISPR

Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Ghana Lieutenant General William Agyapong called on Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement on Thursday.

According to the military's media wing, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Both sides resolved to enhance military-to-military relations, specifically focusing on joint training, counter-terrorism, and defence production, the statement added.

The visiting dignitary highly commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their professionalism and role in regional stability.

Later, the ISPR said that National Security Coordinator of Ghana Abdul Razak Osman separately met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

National Security Coordinator of Ghana Abdul Razak Osman meets PAF chief. — ISPR

Lieutenant General William Agyapong, Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, was also in attendance.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.