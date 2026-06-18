 
Geo News

Field Marshal Munir, Ghana's CDF discuss defence cooperation

Visiting dignitary commends Pakistan's armed forces for their professionalism and role in regional stability

By
Web Desk
|

Published June 18, 2026

Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Ghana Lieutenant General William Agyapon (left) calls on CDF Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on June 18, 2026. — ISPR
Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Ghana Lieutenant General William Agyapon (left) calls on CDF Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on June 18, 2026. — ISPR

Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Ghana Lieutenant General William Agyapong called on Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement on Thursday.

According to the military's media wing, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. 

Both sides resolved to enhance military-to-military relations, specifically focusing on joint training, counter-terrorism, and defence production, the statement added.

The visiting dignitary highly commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their professionalism and role in regional stability.

Later, the ISPR said that National Security Coordinator of Ghana Abdul Razak Osman separately met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

National Security Coordinator of Ghana Abdul Razak Osman meets PAF chief. — ISPR
National Security Coordinator of Ghana Abdul Razak Osman meets PAF chief. — ISPR 

Lieutenant General William Agyapong, Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, was also in attendance.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.

In meeting with Bilawal, PM Shehbaz stresses effective Centre-provinces cooperation video
In meeting with Bilawal, PM Shehbaz stresses effective Centre-provinces cooperation
Nawaz calls on AJK protesters to end violence, urges govt to begin 'meaningful' talks
Nawaz calls on AJK protesters to end violence, urges govt to begin 'meaningful' talks
Electricity bill format redesigned to improve transparency
Electricity bill format redesigned to improve transparency
Pakistan renews airspace closure for Indian flights till July 24
Pakistan renews airspace closure for Indian flights till July 24
Chakwal killing: Australian-Pakistani girl suffered 11 bullet wounds, says report
Chakwal killing: Australian-Pakistani girl suffered 11 bullet wounds, says report
UK minister hails PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir for 'historic role' in regional peace and stability
UK minister hails PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir for 'historic role' in regional peace and stability
DPM Dar says Pakistan facilitating repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals
DPM Dar says Pakistan facilitating repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals
Pakistanis held hostage by Somali pirates plead for help in latest video
Pakistanis held hostage by Somali pirates plead for help in latest video