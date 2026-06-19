Rockstar claps back with terse reply after White House posts GTA 6 cover

After Rockstar made a buzz-worthy announcement revealing GTA 6 pre-orders for next week, June 25, it has sent gamers into a frenzy.

GTA 6 , the game of the decade, hype has taken to a fever pitch height.

Now the GTA fans are eagerly waiting for the latest drop of GTA 6 trailer 3, which might arrive after the World Cup ends as nobody knows the ‘marketing’ as well as Rockstar does.

Rockstar’s reveal of GTA 6 cover art created buzz across brands and government institutions, sharing their own versions to capitalize on the viral moment.

In a similar attempt, the White House social media handle posted their own version, a replica of GTA VI.

Though it appears AI-generated and features President Trump.

A Rockstar spokesperson has commented on the White House post in the first official statement that came from the developers of GTA 6 since their big reveal.

According to Kotaku, a leading gaming portal that reported it, when approached for comment on the White House post, the official said, "No comment.”

The non-comment is open to discussion for the netizens to draw conclusions.

But in recent instances, when video game developers’s copyrighted work was used by this administration, they opted not to make a direct comment.

Soon after the White House posted the GTA 6 replica post on the official account, it followed suit.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Secretary Kennedy shared an edit version of the cover review video Rockstar uploaded.

The post carried with the caption, “We flipped the food pyramid before we got GTA 6.”

In the days to come, as Rockstar pushes a full-throttle summer marketing campaign for GTA 6, it is yet to be seen how the developer will confront the political narratives.

GTA 6 is still on track, slated for November 19, 2026 launch.