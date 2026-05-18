Take-Two CEO reveals GTA 6 originally aimed for Spring 2025: what caused 18-month delay?

GTA 6 buzz is a never-ending online phenomenon that is just heating up as we are coming closer to the launch window.

Now, ahead of the earnings call scheduled for May 21, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has stirred up another controversy.

Rockstar Games, following two delays, made it clear in November last year that it would be released on November 19, 2026.

But in a recent interview, Zelnick has revealed something GTA fans have long been hinting at with speculative theories surfacing online.

Zelnick revealed that GTA 6 was originally aimed for spring 2025, which, if taken into account, means it’s still 18 months behind.

But after this major revelation, fans are arguably questioning what went wrong that led to the delay.

Zelnick, while appearing on David Senra’s podcast, said GTA 6 was “about 18 months behind the original date…not much more than that.”

This indicates the publisher had originally planned to release the much-anticipated game of the decade, GTA 6, in spring 2025, though they never went public to announce that rollout.

If we take his remarks into account, even then GTA 6 is far behind the scheduled release.

Zelnick has long maintained that he’s ready to give developer Rockstar Games everything they need to come up with a version of “perfection.”

And this is directly related to the stuff Rockstar Games is doing to achieve that goal and break the previous sales record.

GTA 6's launch window is coming closer; Zelnick hopes the market will get into full throttle this summer.

This is where Trailer 3 speculations gained traction online, with online sleuths predicting that it could be dropped ahead of the earnings call.

Although Take-Two CEO Zelnick appears to be confident in his latest interview with Senra that this time there will be no such delay announcements.

When asked how he deals with not knowing when the game will be released, he replied, “November 19th, I do know. It’s been announced.”