GTA 6 £100 price tag splits gamers: only 40% say fair—find out why rest said no

GTA 6 price buzz heats up ahead of the next earnings call scheduled for May 21, 2026.

GTA 6 hype is just skyrocketing as we are halfway through the year with the launch set for November 19, 2026.

A recent survey of 2,000 gamers conducted in the U.K., and U.S. highlighted surprising results.

The survey focused on whether GTA 6 will be worth a higher-than-normal price tag, and the results just did the one thing, splitting the GTA community.

The rumors that GTA 6 will cost more than current price tag of £70/$70, for a high profile game have been making rounds for a longtime.

This price tag buzz just added fuel to the fire when Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick weighed in on the matter last month.

He said, “Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got.

Then he went on to mention the game pricing, saying, “If you look at it through that lens, that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

But that isn’t the lens through which we look. Instead, we look at... how do we deliver something amazing, and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable"

No matter what Zelnick called 'reasonable,' the fact is a recent survey has somewhat split the gamers.

The survey, which was conducted by FirstLook, a research platform commonly used by EA and Krafton, found that 59% of gamers believe that £100 for GTA 6 is too much, while 40% say it’s fair.

The remaining 1% consider the price less expensive.

Credit: Screenshot via Firstlook

The respondents were equally split between the U.S. and the U.K., with each one being an active gamer, playing multiple times a month.

The interviews took place in May 2026 via an email invitation and an online survey.

That said, with no official confirmation on what the final price would be, all one can do is wait and see until the upcoming earnings call for May 21, 2026.