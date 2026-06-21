NDMA issues nationwide alert over heavy rain, flood risks

Dark clouds hover over Islamabad during rainy weather on June 17, 2026. — Online

NEOC says forecast matches seasonal outlook issued months ago.

NDMA says providing continuous warnings to concerned authorities.

Rain, thunderstorms, windstorms, dust storms expected nationwide.



ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a nationwide weather advisory, warning that thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rainfall could affect several parts of the country over the next 12 to 24 hours.

The authority also cautioned that urban flooding, flash floods, landslides and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) may occur in vulnerable areas, particularly in mountainous regions where the risk remains elevated due to glacier-related flooding.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), the forecast weather pattern is consistent with the seasonal outlook issued three to four months ago.

The NDMA said it has been continuously providing advance warnings and risk assessments to relevant federal, provincial and district authorities to ensure timely preparedness and effective response measures ahead of potential emergencies.

The alert forecasts rain accompanied by thunderstorms, windstorms and dust storms in most parts of the country.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rainfall is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Gujar Khan, Gujrat, Jhelum, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Khushab, Jhang, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, thunderstorms and rainfall are likely in Gilgit, Skardu, Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Kotli, Poonch, Hattian, Mirpur and Bhimber.

The NDMA has also issued a separate alert regarding the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir. Authorities warned that GLOF incidents could trigger sudden flooding, landslides and debris flows in vulnerable mountainous areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Parachinar, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan.

Balochistan is also likely to receive thunderstorms and rain in Turbat, Kech, Awaran, Khuzdar and Zhob, while parts of Sindh, including Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi, may experience strong winds, dust storms and rainfall at isolated locations.

The NDMA said district administrations and relevant agencies are maintaining continuous monitoring of vulnerable areas and have been directed to remain on high alert.

Rescue and emergency response teams have also been instructed to ensure readiness for any developing situation.

Tourists and travelers have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and to check weather forecasts and road conditions before visiting northern regions, where road closures due to flooding, landslides and debris flows remain a possibility.

The authority urged citizens to stay updated through the official “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application and to immediately contact local administration and rescue services in case of any emergency.

The NDMA has directed all provincial and district authorities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of the expected weather system