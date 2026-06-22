 
Geo News

PPP's Amjad Hussain elected unopposed as Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister

PPP’s Imran Nadeem, PML-N’s Malik Kifayat also elected unopposed as speaker and deputy speaker, respectively

By
Web Desk
|

Published June 22, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
This image shows newly sworn-in GB Chief Minister Amjad Hussain. — Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly
This image shows newly sworn-in GB Chief Minister Amjad Hussain. — Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly 
  • Amjad Hussain becomes fifth CM of GB.
  • PPP won 13 seats in June 7 elections.
  • PML-N secured nine seats in polls.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Advocate Amjad Hussain was elected unopposed as the new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

No other candidate submitted nomination papers for the office of chief minister.

Amjad Hussain has become the fifth Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. He was elected from GBA-1 constituency in the GB Legislative Assembly elections and currently serving as the President of the PPP GB chapter.

The development came hours after PPP’s Imran Nadeem was elected as speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Malik Kifayat ur Rehman as deputy speaker, both unopposed.

Imran Nadeem and Malik Kifayat ur Rehman secured the positions after no other candidates submitted nomination papers within the stipulated time.

Members of the Assembly and political leaders congratulated the elected office-bearers and expressed confidence that they would uphold democratic traditions and ensure the smooth and impartial functioning of the House.

Earlier, newly elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly were sworn in by the outgoing speaker.

The PPP secured 13 seats, the PML-N won nine, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) claimed six, while Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and a PTI-backed independent candidate secured one seat each in the June 7 GB polls.

The PML-N and IPP had decided to support the PPP in the elections for the slots of chief minister, speaker, and deputy speaker.

It is worth noting that the PPP has announced it will form a government in Gilgit-Baltistan with the support of the PML-N and IPP.

Govt announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10
Govt announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10
Motorcyclist arrested after obscene act targeting women on Karachi road
Motorcyclist arrested after obscene act targeting women on Karachi road
Speeding car runs over people in Karachi's DHA, injuring 11 video
Speeding car runs over people in Karachi's DHA, injuring 11
IPP announces support for PPP in Gilgit-Baltistan govt formation video
IPP announces support for PPP in Gilgit-Baltistan govt formation
US, Iranian delegations meet Pakistani mediators ahead of much-anticipated talks video
US, Iranian delegations meet Pakistani mediators ahead of much-anticipated talks
NDMA issues nationwide alert over heavy rain, flood risks
NDMA issues nationwide alert over heavy rain, flood risks
Pakistan's mango exports shrink as Middle East war impacts linger
Pakistan's mango exports shrink as Middle East war impacts linger
PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir meet US delegation led by VP Vance video
PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir meet US delegation led by VP Vance