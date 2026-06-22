PPP's Amjad Hussain elected unopposed as Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister

This image shows newly sworn-in GB Chief Minister Amjad Hussain. — Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

Amjad Hussain becomes fifth CM of GB.

PPP won 13 seats in June 7 elections.

PML-N secured nine seats in polls.



Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Advocate Amjad Hussain was elected unopposed as the new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

No other candidate submitted nomination papers for the office of chief minister.

Amjad Hussain has become the fifth Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. He was elected from GBA-1 constituency in the GB Legislative Assembly elections and currently serving as the President of the PPP GB chapter.

The development came hours after PPP’s Imran Nadeem was elected as speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Malik Kifayat ur Rehman as deputy speaker, both unopposed.

Imran Nadeem and Malik Kifayat ur Rehman secured the positions after no other candidates submitted nomination papers within the stipulated time.

Members of the Assembly and political leaders congratulated the elected office-bearers and expressed confidence that they would uphold democratic traditions and ensure the smooth and impartial functioning of the House.

Earlier, newly elected members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly were sworn in by the outgoing speaker.

The PPP secured 13 seats, the PML-N won nine, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) claimed six, while Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and a PTI-backed independent candidate secured one seat each in the June 7 GB polls.

The PML-N and IPP had decided to support the PPP in the elections for the slots of chief minister, speaker, and deputy speaker.

It is worth noting that the PPP has announced it will form a government in Gilgit-Baltistan with the support of the PML-N and IPP.