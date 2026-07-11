Nine more terrorists killed in ongoing Operation Shaban in Balochistan: sources





Security forces patrolling on the streets of Bannu. —Reuters/File

Army, FC, police conduct joint operation.

Air, ground actions continue in province.

52 militants killed under Operation Shaban.

Security forces eliminated nine more terrorists belonging to India's proxy Fitna al-Khawarij during the ongoing Operation Shaban in Balochistan, taking the total number of killed militants since July 5 to 88, security sources said on Saturday.

The operation was launched in the aftermath of the attack on the Mangi Dam police station in Ziarat and is being carried out jointly by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), and Balochistan Police, security sources said.

The sources privy to the development said that said the militants were targeted through coordinated air and ground operations, resulting in the killing of nine more militants in the latest action.

They added that the total number of militants killed under Operation Shaban has risen to 52. Security sources further said that 88 militants have been killed in various operations since July 5.

While security forces inflicted heavy losses on terrorists in ongoing operations, 42 people, including security personnel and civilians, were martyred in three recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

The operation in Balochistan will continue until the last militant is eliminated, the security sources added.

Speaking on the terrorist attack in Ziarat, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Wednesday said that India-backed terrorists attacked the checkpoint, but police personnel fought the terrorists bravely and killed 15 militants during the initial engagement.

The military spokesperson said nine police personnel embraced martyrdom in the initial fighting, adding that militants had taken police personnel hostage before security forces reached the area.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

In response, Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, targeting what it said were terrorist hideouts across the border. According to Pakistani authorities, the operation killed scores of Afghan Taliban operatives and allied militants and injured hundreds more.

In October 2025, border clashes erupted after the Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani border posts. Over 200 Taliban fighters and allied militants were killed, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the country.

Despite several rounds of talks, both countries have been unable to reach an agreement, largely due to the Afghan Taliban regime’s reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.