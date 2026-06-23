StubHub ordered by UK watchdog to refund over 50,000 customers hit by 'drip pricing'

The Competition and Markets Authority, UK, has fined StubHub £889,200 on June 23, 2026.

The UK watchdog CMA is mandated to ensure market competition and safeguard consumers' rights and economic growth.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) started a probe into StubHub as part of larger plans to curb illegal online pricing practices.

The ticket reseller has been fined over failing to feature hidden pricing on tickets until customers reached the checkout.

The CMA also penalised StubHub, a leading online ticket marketplace to offer refund to over 50,000 affected customers with an average of £10.33 each.

The UK watchdog in its probe discovered that StubHub was using illegal practices known as “drip pricing.”

According to experts, the term is described as a method employed by resellers to lure fans into buying tickets that at the checkout stage cost the customers extra charges.

The practice prevents the buyers from precisely making a market comparison of prices across different sellers.

The probe included the period from April 5 to December 7, 2025, when some customers were charged with compulsory costs, including delivery and service fees, at checkout.

The CMA, in its findings, found that these charges were only applicable at the final stage of the checkout process instead of being shown at the point of purchase.

The company in question acted immediately, taking steps to shelve the practice, and cooperated with the CMA during its probe.

Furthermore, StubHub agreed to settle the matter outside court, which in such cases enables the companies to get a 40 percent cut on their imposed fines.