Kylie Jenner Meta glasses 2026: Price, design, custom voice features revealed

Meta has introduced a new line of smart glasses, unveiling the company's first move to release wearable technology under its own brand.

This puts an end to Meta's partnership with existing eyewear partners.

The company unveiled on Tuesday, June 23, that cheaper versions of Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer models have been introduced, starting at $299 - $80. The new glasses are being manufactured in association with EssilorLuxottica but carry no Ray-Ban or Oakley branding.

The collection will be available in multiple nations from today and includes three unique designs. While the “Meta Adventurer” has a square-shaped lens in both regular and large options, the “Meta Fury” has an angular lens that resembles some of the popular male glasses. The star attraction of the collection is “Meta Glasses by Kylie Jenner” having an oval lens, priced at $399.

Specs

The glasses feature a camera, personal speakers, and a dedicated button that, by default, triggers Meta AI, the assistant. Users can customise the button to launch specific features.

According to Meta, the glasses provide more than eight hours of battery life, while the charging case adds an extra 40 hours of use.

The Meta AI Assistant is capable of answering questions related to sports results, local restaurant recommendations, recognising objects seen by the user, and assisting in everyday life. Among the future features announced by Meta, there is navigation for pedestrians with step-by-step instructions and support for 14 new languages for live translation.

Additionally, Kylie Jenner's Meta glasses come with little customised notes as she described: “I recorded all these little lines. You put them on in the morning, and it says, ‘rise and shine.’ It just felt like something I’d actually reach for every single day.”

Rivalry to Snap

This is coming hot on the heels of Snap’s unveiling of its much-anticipated “Specs” consumer smart glasses at a hefty cost of $2,195, with Meta’s product appearing to be the cheaper option here.