New Zealand thrash England to deny Stokes a fairytale finish

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (centre) is congratulated after running out England's Josh Tongue on the fifth day of their third Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, June 29, 2026. — AFP

New Zealand beat England by 160 runs in third Test.

Defeat marks England's seventh defeat in nine Tests.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell named player of the match.



An injury-hit New Zealand overwhelmed England by 160 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Monday as Ben Stokes's last match in international cricket ended with a thumping defeat.

Victory meant New Zealand won a three-match campaign 2-1 — just their fourth series success in England in 20 attempts and only the second time they had triumphed after being 1-0 down following their 1999 success in England.

This was also England's seventh defeat in nine Tests and a first series loss at home in three or more Tests since 2012.

The Test was upstaged by England captain Stokes dramatically announcing his retirement from international duty on Sunday.

The 35-year-old all-rounder said he felt "burnt out" after four years as England skipper, although Stokes added he would continue to play for county side Durham.

His decision came after he had returned to England action after being omitted from a crushing 253-run defeat in the second Test, having broken a midnight curfew following the hosts' win in the series opener.

'Emotions'

"It would have been great to go out with a series win, that's in a perfect world," Stokes told the BBC. "But I'm very happy with what I've managed to achieve as a player and a captain.

"There's quite a few emotions knowing you're not going to be doing this anymore."

New Zealand's win was just reward for their professional application, the Black Caps outplaying England in all departments in Nottingham.

Their approach was summed up by Daryl Mitchell, named player of the match, for a gutsy second-innings 100 not out where he was repeatedly struck painful blows by England's pace attack.

"This is very special for our group," said Mitchell. "We came over with the goal of winning the series. It's really cool."

Stokes opened England's run-chase even though he is normally a middle-order batsman, with the hosts set a stiff target of 373 to win.

He blazed his way to 30 off 20 balls, including two sixes, before he holed out, with his exit meaning he had no on-field role on Monday, his last day in international cricket.

England had dramatically chased down a target of 299 to beat New Zealand at Trent Bridge four years ago, right at the start of the team's aggressive 'Bazball' era under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum with Jonny Bairstow scoring a blistering century.

But the current New Zealand attack held their nerve, with England losing three more wickets before Sunday's close to be in dire straits at 103-4.

And they were in even worse trouble at 116-6 after losing two wickets in five balls early in Monday's play.

Nathan Smith had Emilio Gay caught behind for 10 and then Joe Root, one of England's greatest batsmen, was superbly run out for 18 by Henry Nicholls's brilliant direct hit from backward point.

New Zealand lost a bowler just 35 minutes into Monday's play when Will O'Rourke suffered a hamstring injury.

Gus Atkinson, also back after breaking curfew alongside Stokes, and Jamie Smith kept New Zealand at bay with a stand of 75 before Atkinson was lbw for 19 to left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

Jamie Smith went to a fifty when he punched Santner for four after lunch.

But another excellent direct hit run-out did for tailender Josh Tongue, with Santner on target this time, before Jamie Smith (60) was caught in the deep by Nathan Smith to seal a well-deserved success for the Black Caps.

"We put a lot of work in on our fielding, the two run-outs today showed guys are engaged and showing everything they've got," said Mitchell.

This match was a triumph for several New Zealand players, with captain Tom Latham (151) and Devon Conway (157) sharing an opening stand of 317 in a first-innings total of 438.

New Zealand came into this match without injured paceman Matt Henry, their 11-wicket hero at the Oval, and in-form towering quick Kyle Jamieson, rested as a fitness precaution.

And in Nottingham, Blair Tickner could only manage three overs before pulling out with concussion suffered when hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer when batting.

But Zak Foulkes, New Zealand's first concussion substitute, performed superbly to take six wickets in the match.