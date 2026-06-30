Australia defeat West Indies to storm into Women's T20 World Cup final

Australia's Beth Mooney (left) and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (C-facing) embrace as they celebrate the team's victory in the ICC Women's T20 cricket World Cup 2026 semi-final game between Australia and West Indies, at The Oval in London on June 30, 2026. — AFP

Australia cruised into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final as a disciplined bowling display and an unbeaten fifty from Beth Mooney sealed an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first semi-final at The Oval, London, on Tuesday.

The victory powered six-time champions Australia into the final of the 12-team mega event, in which they will face either South Africa or hosts England at The Lord's on Sunday.

Australia captain Sophie Molineux's decision to field first paid dividends as they curtailed West Indies for a modest total of 125/7 in 20 overs despite Deandra Dottin's late blitz.

Captain Hayley Matthews remained the top-scorer for the West Indies with an anchoring 30 off 28 deliveries up the order. She also shared a 47-run partnership with fellow opener Qiana Joseph, who mustered a 22-ball 16.

Following their back-to-back dismissals, top-order batter Shemaine Campbelle (22) took the reins of West Indies' batting charge in the middle phase and kept the scoreboard ticking single-handedly until falling victim to Georgia Wareham in the 16th over.

Australia's players (L) shake hands with the West Indies players (R) following their victory in the ICC Women's T20 cricket world cup 2026 semi-final game between Australia and West Indies, at The Oval in London on June 30, 2026. — AFP

Her dismissal paved the way for Dottin, who suffered an injury before the commencement of the knockout fixture, to walk out at No.8 and give a late push to West Indies' total with a blistering 26-run cameo, which came off just 16 deliveries and featured four fours.

For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner, Wareham and skipper Molineux bagged two wickets each, while Annabel Sutherland chipped in with one scalp.

In response, Australia made light work of the 126-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 42 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the six-time champions was left-handed opener Mooney as she top-scored with an unbeaten 61 off just 36 deliveries, studded with eight fours.

She also shared a 63-run partnership with Gardner, who contributed with an unbeaten 35 off 20 deliveries, comprising four fours and a six.

Chinelle Henry and skipper Matthews remained the only two bowlers to take a wicket apiece for West Indies as the former champions bow out of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026.