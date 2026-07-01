Mbappe fires France into World Cup last 16, Haaland rescues Norway

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his first goal with Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Digne during the Round of 32 match against Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US, June 30, 2026. — Reuters

Mbappe takes World Cup tally to 18 in just 18 appearances.

Barcola also scores as France thrash Sweden 3-0.

Haaland nets late winner as Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1.

Kylian Mbappe extended his red-hot scoring streak to fire France past Sweden and into the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday as Erling Haaland sealed Norway's first-ever knockout round victory in a 2-1 defeat of Ivory Coast.

Mbappe took his tally for the tournament to six goals — making him joint top-scorer alongside Lionel Messi — with a superb double as France strolled past the Swedes 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The prolific French striker's latest brace took his career World Cup goals record to an incredible 18 in 18 matches, one behind Argentina superstar Messi's all-time record of 19 goals.

Bradley Barcola scored France's other goal as Les Bleus produced another dazzling exhibition of attacking football that underscored their status as favourites for the title.

Sweden manager Graham Potter had warned beforehand that his team would have to produce the game of their lives to have a chance of containing France's multi-pronged offensive arsenal.

But after France were held at bay for most of the opening 45 minutes, Mbappe finally broke the Scandinavians' resistance on the stroke of halftime, jinking into space before rifling home.

Barcola made it 2-0 on 53 minutes before Mbappe added a second in the 74th minute to seal a victory that sends France into a last 16 duel with Paraguay in Philadelphia on Saturday.

"I know who I am and what I've got to do, but it's not just me, I think the team is perfectly aware of what we have to do here," Mbappe told French broadcaster beIN Sports.

Haaland rescues Norway

Earlier Tuesday, in-form Manchester City striker Haaland fired Noway to their first-ever World Cup knockout win in a 2-1 defeat of Ivory Coast at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Haaland swept in an 86th-minute winner to slam the door on Ivory Coast's hopes of a fightback after Amad Diallo had equalised for the Africans following Antonio Nusa's opener for Norway.

Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates against Ivory Coast in Round of 32 match at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US, June 30, 2026. — Reuters

The Norwegians — beaten in both of their previous opening knockout round appearances in 1938 and 1998 — will face Brazil in the last 16 on Sunday with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Haaland will head into that meeting brimming with confidence after taking his tally for the tournament to five goals, one behind joint top-scorers Messi and Mbappe.

Ivory Coast's Diallo came within a whisker of grabbing an injury-time equaliser, but his curling free-kick destined for the top corner was saved by Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

The victory was a vindication for Norway coach Stale Solbakken, who had faced stinging criticism after benching Haaland and fielding a second-string team in their final group game, a 4-1 thrashing by France, last week.

Solbakken saluted Haaland as the "greatest goalscorer in the world" after Norway's win.

"To score five goals in the World Cup in three games, for a little country like Norway... I wouldn't swap him for anyone," Solbakken said.

"Because he's the greatest goalscorer in the world of football today."