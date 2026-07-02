Prince Harry reduced to tears after King's orders for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry’s true feelings on UK family trip laid bare after King Charles’s strict orders

Prince Harry appears to be left in a devastating situation that surrounds his forthcoming trip to the UK as a key matter remains unresolved.

After he was informed that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) would not be providing full-time police protection to him and his family for the trip, Harry has been suffering with the dilemma over his next move.

The King has offered accommodation at the Palace for the Sussexes but Harry has yet to respond to it. Sources have now revealed that King Charles’s younger is going through emotional turmoil over the matter.

According to Vanity Fair, Harry is “close to tears” over the security fiasco. He sent a detailed op note about the engagements they planned to carry out but was left “devastated” after RAVEC’s reply. He is also sad that the King won’t intervene for his grandchildren when it comes to protection.

“He had assumed that because he was bringing the kids, and the king had made a royal residence available to them, he would get what he has been pushing for all along—full-time police protection,” the insider shared, noting that it is “not been the case” the way Harry wanted.

“The king has made it clear that while he wants to see his estranged son and grandchildren, he will not intervene in security matters.”

They continued, “From speaking to people close to him, it’s clear he is stressed and very disappointed in RAVEC’s decision not to give his family the security he believes they need to have to be safe when they are traveling.”