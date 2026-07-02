Couple arrested after climbing Empire State Building to get engaged

Couple shared engagement photos from top of Empire State Building before getting arrested

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has arrested two “lovebirds” who climbed to the top of the Empire State Building in NYC to get engaged.

The photos and videos from the scene show two masked individuals, dressed in all black, reaching the top of the building and exchanging engagement rings. They also waved a banner, which read, “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.”

According to CNN, the incident happened around 1 p.m. as the police personnel climbed the spire to reach the pair at the top of the 1454-foot landmark and bring them down.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the individuals managed to climb to the very top of the building, reaching the antenna which transmits signals for all of New York’s local TV and radio stations.

Police have not revealed the identities of the arrested individuals and investigation remains ongoing,

However, the Instagram posts from a user named Angela Nikolau indicate that she was one of the climbers. She shared the moments of her escapade on Instagram, including a picture of her engagement ring from the top of the 4th tallest building in NYC.

The posts also appear to identify fellow climber Ivan Beerkus. No damage to the antenna was reported and charges against the pair remain pending.