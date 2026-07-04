Joey Chestnut returns to Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest seeking 18th title

Joey Chestnut is currently serving 180 days on probation due to a misdemeanor battery charge

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is all set to take place on Saturday, July 4, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence and none other than the world’s greatest eater Joey Chestnut is ready to compete for his 18th title in 19 attempts.

Since rising to prominence in 2007, Nathan has won the Mustard Yellow Belt every year except for 2015 when he suffered a major upset against Matt Stonie.

After getting banned from competing in 2024 because he signed a deal with Nathan's rival, Chestnut returned in 2025 and reclaimed the title after eating 70.5 Hot Dogs.

Speaking about his legendary career and an iconic return last year, the 42-year-old American competitive eater praised the audience for being “awesome and electric.”

He said, “I do what I love. I got the best job in the world. I get to eat, travel, beat the heck out of people, and meet happy people.”

The legendary eater’s eligibility was in doubt this year due to a charge of battery. He drunkenly slapped a man in Indiana and pleaded guilty in April, currently serving 180 days on probation. Chestnut was granted permission to participate in the event; however, it remains to be seen if the legal challenges would have any effect on his eating ability.

Other contenders for the title includes Patrick Bertoletti, James Webb and Nick Wehry.