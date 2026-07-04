FIA launches investigation into Liam Lawsom, Nico Hulkenberg after British GP sprint

Liam Lawson handed warning while Nico Hulkenberg receives time penalty following Silverstone incidents

The FIA launched several investigations following Saturday’s British Grand Prix Sprint race, with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson and Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg both summoned to the stewards over separate incidents.

The investigation for Lawsom was started following an incident with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar while he was attempting to secure eighth position.

Hajdar exclaimed: “Man, that was crazy! Moved under braking so hard!” to which race engineer Richard Wood replied: “Yeah, we saw that.”

Later, while talking to Sky Sports, Hajdar said: “I’m not going to chase that final point so hard, but I hope the decision they take is sensitive, because that was very aggressive in the car.”

Lawson also admitted his defence was “probably quite aggressive" adding: “To be fair, I hadn’t started braking yet, so we were still full throttle, but maybe it was quite aggressive, let’s see.”

A formal warning was given to Lawson, allowing him to retain his eighth-place finish and the corresponding point. Hadjar still remains in ninth place.

Additionally, Nico Hulkenberg was called to the stewards' hearing for supposedly exiting the track at Turn 9 (Copse) and gaining a persistent advantage throughout the Sprint Race.

However, the German driver started and finished the race in 13th place, but he received a five-second time penalty from the stewards and dropped to 15th place.