Princess Charlotte had the sweetest reaction to meeting her tennis hero

Princess Kate comforted shy Charlotte in a moment fans still love

Growing up in the Royal Family doesn't make meeting a sporting idol any less nerve-racking. Princess Charlotte reminds us exactly that during a memorable Wimbledon appearance that won hearts around the world.

The 11-year-old, who shares her mother Princess Kate's love of tennis, stole hearts during her Wimbledon debut in 2023 when she came face-to-face with one of the sport's biggest stars.

Charlotte attended the men's singles final alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and her older brother, Prince George, watching an enthralling showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic from the Royal Box. Throughout the match, the young princess was full of smiles and excitement as she followed every point.

But after Alcaraz lifted the Wimbledon trophy, Charlotte's confidence briefly disappeared.

After presenting the trophies on Centre Court, Princess Kate took George and Charlotte backstage to meet the newly crowned champion.

As Kate congratulated him on his victory, Charlotte appeared overwhelmed by the moment, adorably hiding behind her mother's shoulder as cameras captured the touching exchange.

A year later, however, the young royal looked far more at ease. During the 2024 Championships, Charlotte and Prince George confidently chatted with world number one Jannik Sinner and even asked the Italian star to sign their tennis balls, highlighting just how much she had grown in confidence.

While Charlotte has yet to make an appearance at Wimbledon this year, Princess Kate has already delighted fans with a surprise visit to the Championships.

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales stepped away from the Royal Box to greet spectators waiting in the famous Wimbledon queue.

Dressed in a chic blue linen suit by Gabriela Hearst, Kate chatted with tennis fans, posed for photographs and even joined ticket attendants in helping distribute tickets to lucky visitors.