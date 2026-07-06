King Charles delivers brutal blow to Prince Harry: 'No last-minute changes'

King Charles stepped back from making any changes in his diary after Prince Harry’s last-minute U-turn.

The Sussex family has been in the headlines for the past few weeks as they were meant to travel to the UK in Mid-July.

However, after Harry received a no from the Home Office regarding the taxpayer-funded security, it has been claimed that now he won’t bring Meghan Markle and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, for a much-awaited reunion with the monarch.

But the Sussexes have been facing heat for not giving prior updates to the King’s team. It is reported that Harry did not even respond to his father’s request to stay at a royal home.

Now, an insider told the Mirror that King Charles won’t spare time for Harry, who is set to arrive in his homeland on Tuesday to take part in Invictus Games events.

It will be “immensely difficult” for the Duke of Sussex to arrange a meeting with his father, who has back-to-back engagements in the same week.

“This whole business has become incredibly tiresome, and it remains unresolved less than 24 hours before the Duke is supposed to be arriving.

The King takes his public work incredibly seriously, and there will be no last-minute deviations to his plans,” the source shared.