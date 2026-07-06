Neymar stuns fans with surprise career move after World Cup heartbreak against Norway

Neymar made his Brazil debut against USMNT in a friendly back in August 2010 at MetLife Stadium

Erling Haaland’s two-goal match winning performance has dashed Brazil’s hopes of qualifying for the quarter-final on Sunday, July 5.

Norway‘s 2-1 World Cup win in the round of 16 against Brazil is what everyone is talking about.

Amidst all this buzz, Neymar has announced a surprise career move after Brazil’s World Cup run came to an end at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

The 34-year-old Neymar netted via a penalty as Brazil suffered 2-1 loss to Norway, turning out to be the earliest World Cup departure in over two-decades.

The heartbroken Neymar broke down, sobbing on the turf after the final whistle at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The prince who never became king made the big reveal about his career in a post-match interview to a Brazilian media outlet, Globo, saying, “I tried, I tried. Now it’s over. I started here, I finished here.”

Neymar started his soccer career for Brazil against the United States in a friendly back in August 2010 at MetLife Stadium, where he netted his international debut.

Ney’s goal in stoppage time made him only the second Brazilian man, alongside G.O.A.T. Pelé, to find the net across four World Cups.

Neymar played in 130 matches for the Seleção only second after Cafu, who appeared in 142 games on Brazil’s all-time list of most appearances.