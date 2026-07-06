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Henderson hospitalized with arm injury in post-win celebration vs. Mexico

The 36-year-old Brentford midfielder didn’t appear in Sunday’s game

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 06, 2026

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Henderson hospitalized with arm injury in post-win celebration vs. Mexico
Henderson hospitalized with arm injury in post-win celebration vs. Mexico

Three Lions’ midfielder Jordan Henderson suffered a scary injury in a post win buzz on the pitch at Mexico Stadium on Sunday night, July 5, 2026.

The incident took place during England’s singing of Oasis’ “Wonderfwall” with the British fans.

Henderson appeared to stumble on landing after hitting against the advertising hoardings following England’s 3-2 victory and was seen in footage leaving the pitch on stretcher.

Defender Dan Burn rushed to the medical staff as Henderson was seen grabbing his left wrist.

Three Lions’ captain Harry Kane provided an update on Henderson's injury in a post-match interview.

He said, “Hendo just fell over there, I think he’s OK, just something to do with his arm.”

Contrary to Kane’s statement, England coach Thomas Tuchel’s comments have sparked concerns among soccer fans.

“He just fell over and injured his wrist. It’s looks really bad,” Tuchel said.

The 36-year-old Brentford midfielder didn’t appear in Sunday’s game.

Henderson has only appeared in one match in this World Cup, only for seven minutes of England’s group stage win over Panama.

Three Lions will face Norway in the quarter-final game in Miami on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

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