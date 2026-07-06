Princess Kate reacts to brother’s sweet tribute after closing doors on Harry

Princess Kate sent love to her brother James Middleton after he paid a sweet tribute to his sister’s brave move following a cancer battle.

The Princess of Wales has been receiving love and respect back and forth from her loved ones and fans across the world for completing the Three Peaks challenge.

James, who accompanied his sister on the trek, penned a heartwarming note in which he revealed a promise he made to Princess Kate.

“Two years ago, I told you we’d climb this mountain together. We talked about climbing mountains while you were in the hospital, and about the incredible healing power that nature can have for both the body and the mind,” James wrote.

“So it was such an honour to join you for your Three Peaks Challenge for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity,” he captioned the post showcasing brother-sister’s close bond.

James called the Princess of Wales an inspiring personality.

“Your strength, resilience, and determination, all while being the most amazing mother, wife, daughter, and sister, inspire me and so many others every single day,” he stated.

Princess Kate responded to her brother’s post by pressing a heart button. She revealed that James being on her side during difficult chapters of life means a lot to her.

The Princess of Wales, who once shared a special, friendly bond with Harry, is no longer in need of that support as she stepped back from playing the role of peacemaker amid royal rivalries.