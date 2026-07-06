Preliminary hearing begins in Charlie Kirk murder case: Here's what happened

Prosecutors seek death penalty as Charlie Kirk murder prelim begins in Utah.

The weeklong preliminary hearing in the murder case of Charlie Kirk commenced Monday, July 6, with prosecutors beginning to lay out evidence they say links 23-year-old Tyler Robinson to the September 2025 killing that shocked the nation.

The 31-year-old conservative activist and a prominent figure in energising young voters for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Prosecutors need to establish probable cause for the case to proceed to trial before District Court Judge Tony Graf. The charges brought against Robinson are seven in number, and the death penalty is likely to be sought by prosecutors.

It has been reported in court documents that they found DNA matching that of Robinson on the rifle's trigger used during the shootings, as well as on the cartridge casing and the towel that wrapped the gun.

Additionally, prosecutors also plan to present a handwritten note that Robinson left for his roommate stating: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I took it.”

The following day after the incident, Robinson gave himself up to the authorities after being identified by his parents from the surveillance video. It is expected that the lawyers will dispute ballistics tests that failed to link a piece of a bullet retrieved from the body of Kirk with the murder weapon. Previously, they tried to prevent the use of taped statements by Robinson’s roommate.

The hearing will be attended by Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who now leads Turning Point USA along with Kirk’s parents. In a statement posted Monday, July 6, the family said every court proceeding serves as “a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives.”

During her husband’s memorial service, Erika Kirk publicly forgave Robinson, saying it was “what Charlie would do.”