USA vs. Belgium in World Cup round of 16 today—kick-off time, venue, stream details inside

The USMNT is returning to Seattle for second time this World Cup after first playing in Group D game on June 19

The United States Men’s National Team is all set to clash with Belgium today, Monday, July 6, in a super hyped round of 16 showdown in Seattle.

Today’s clash is historic, as the USMNT has never triumphed in a World Cup knockout round match in 24 years.

Mauricio Pochettino’s 26-man squad broke the losing streak by defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina last week.

Would USMNT be able to qualify for the quarter-finals first time in history since 2022 is what sparking buzz in America.

Let’s find out everything from venue, stream platform and kick-off time.

The USMNT striker Balogun is back in the squad after FIFA Disciplinary body invoked Article 27 that allows him to play today’s buzzing game against Belgium.

For the unversed, Folarin Balogun was awarded red-card during round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun is leading in the goal sheet for the USMNT.

USMNT head coach Pochettino hailed the decision by FIFA body, saying, “It’s fair, the decision, not to punish us more because I think it was enough. And now we focus on the game.”

When and where to watch USMNT vs. Belgium match today?

The kick-off time for the US vs. Belgium clash is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET today, Monday, July 6, at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Lumen Field is home of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders FC, in Seattle.

The round of 16 game between USMNT vs. Belgium will be broadcast by Fox Sports.

The USMNT is returning to Seattle for the second time this World Cup after first playing in Group D game on June 19.