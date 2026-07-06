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Mississippi teen missing on Horn Island as search continues: Here's what we know

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department revealed the identity of the 18-year-old missing teen as Nolan Xavier Wells

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 06, 2026

The Jackson County Sheriffs Department revealed the identity of the 18-year-old missing teen as Nolan Xavier Wells
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department revealed the identity of the 18-year-old missing teen as Nolan Xavier Wells

A Mississippi teen went missing in the Gulf of Mexico on Fourth of July, leading the Jackson County Sheriff Department to intensify the search mission.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has revealed the identity of the 18-year-old missing teen as Nolan Xavier Wells.

Nolan was last spotted on Horn Island dressed in blue swim shorts, wearing sunglasses.

Nolan, who hails from Mississippi is described as a 6-foot-and-1-inch tall, 18-year-old boy weighing about 180 pounds.

The search for the missing Mississippi teen has entered into its second day.

The search has led the authorities at the Jackson County Police Department to set up a command post at the Lake Mars Boat Launch 1200 Lake Mars Avenue, in Ocean Springs as the search is underway.

The search has involved local and federal coastal agencies searching Horn Island, including Marine Resources, the Gulf Islands National Seashore, and the United States Coast Guard.

Investigators have been given a photograph that features Nolan at Horn Island on Saturday, July 5, 2026.

The Jackson County Sheriff has provided an emergency contact details for general public, if anyone may have seen spoken with Nolan while on Horn Island to approach them.

Anyone with the potential lead to Nolan’s disappearance can make contact at 228-769-3063 as officials believe any information to missing teen may help to identify Nolan’s last known location.

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