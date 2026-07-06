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Trump confirms call to FIFA president Infantino over Balogun red card

‘I’m the one that got them to do it”: Trump takes credit for Balogun reversal

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 06, 2026

‘I’m the one that got them to do it”: Trump takes credit for Balogun reversal
‘I’m the one that got them to do it”: Trump takes credit for Balogun reversal

In a stunning development that has rocked the World Cup, U.S. striker Folarin Balogun has been cleared to face Belgium in Monday, July 6, round of `6 match after FIFA suspended his one-game red card suspension.

The decision came following U.S. President Trump’s personal request to FIFA president Gianni Infantino to request a review.

Trump also confirmed the call at a White House briefing Monday, stating he asked Infantino to review what he called a “horrible” call that threatened to sideline “one of our best players.”

The president said he initially didn’t understand what a red card meant but felt compelled to intervene upon learning Balogun would miss the Belgium match.

Trump said: “I’m the one that got them to do it,” adding that Infantino is “a smart tough man” whose “stock has gone through the roof.”

The automatic red-card suspension was suspended by FIFA's disciplinary committee under Article 27 of their disciplinary code for one year of probation after Balogun was shown a straight red card in the 64th minute during the United States' 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in a challenge on defender Tarik Muharemovic.

The decision sparked an international firestorm. UEFA issued a blistering statement saying FIFA has “crossed a red line” while Germany’s FA president demanded FIFA clarify whether Trump's call influenced the decision. 

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