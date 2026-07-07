Wimbledon 2026: Everything to know about British wild card entry Arthur Fery

British tennis star Arthur Fery is enjoying the most remarkable Grand Slam run of his career at Wimbledon 2026, having reached the fourth round as a wild card entry after a series of stunning victories.

This 23-year-old player, born in France but raised in London, has beaten Damir Dzumhur, ex-Birmingham champion Otto Virtanen, and the winner of the Lexus Eastbourne Open, Zizou Bergs, and will now go head-to-head with Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round as he makes his way to the last 16 of SW19.

It seems that Fery comes from a family of tennis greats; his mother was Olivia, a WTA Tour player who competed at Roland Garros in the early 90s, and his father, Loic, is the chairman of the Ligue 1 club FC Lorient.

Following an impressive junior career that helped him secure a No. 12 global ranking, Fery chose to develop his game through the U.S. college system, attending Stanford University, where he majored in Science, Technology, and Society.

During his sophomore year, he became the first Stanford player since double legend Bob Bryan to be ranked No. 1 nationally in singles.

Fery started his professional career in 2023, and since then he has steadily climbed the rankings.

However, his most important season was in 2025 when he achieved his first win in a main draw match at Wimbledon after defeating Alexei Popyrin, who was ranked 20th in the world that year. In addition, Fery achieved his first singles Challenger title in Barranquilla and made his debut for the Lexus Great Britain Davis Cup team.

In the current season, Fery qualified for the Australian Open and beat 20th-ranked Flavio Cobolli in the first round.

In addition, his semi-final performance at the Lexus Birmingham Open and quarter-final finish at the HSBC Championships positioned him well for his heroics at Wimbledon.

Benoit Foucher and Jeroen Benard have coached him. With his recent results, Fery is on the verge of breaking into the world’s top 100 for the first time in his career.