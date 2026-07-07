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Trump asks for 'restraining order' against Giorgia Meloni: Here's why

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto refused to offer any reaction to Trump’s post

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 07, 2026

Trump asks for restraining order against Giorgia Meloni: Heres why
Trump asks for 'restraining order' against Giorgia Meloni: Here's why

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the eve of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Turkiye.

The 47th POTUS hilariously asked for a “restraining order” against Meloni. After both leaders attended the summit, Trump took to his own Truth Social platform and shared a picture of the Italian PM looking at him.

He captioned, “RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED.” The Italian PM has yet to react to the post.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto refused to offer any reaction to Trump’s post. In an interview with Italy’s Sky TV, Crosetto said: “I did not have any reaction. The fundamental thing is to maintain relations with a key ally like the USA.”

He added that people come and go but relations between the countries remain.

This comes after the two leaders exchanged heated words after the G7 summit in France when the U.S. president told the media that Meloni “begged” him to take a photo with her, a claim that was outrightly denied by the Italian PM.

Meloni described Trump’s version of the events as a "fabricated story.”

The fallout between both appeared to have ignited after President Trump criticised Pope Leo, who criticised Trump’s war against Iran and has been a vocal critic of Trump’s anti-immigration crackdown.

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