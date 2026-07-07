Jada Pinkett, Will Smith separation takes new turn

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s separation took a new interesting turn years after they got secretly separated in 2016.

The couple reportedly have resumed sharing a home for the last years.

“Jada moved back in with Will two years ago,” an insider told People. “They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other.”

For the unversed Will, 57, and Jada, 54, have been married since 1997. In 2023, she revealed that the two had been separated since 2016.

A tipster later spilled that the actors were “still together” while living in separate homes.

The delightful update about the couple living together comes just weeks after they had a family reunion at the red carpet of Christian Louboutin's Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

On June 24, the family came out in support of their son Jaden, 27. They all posed for photos including, Will and Jada’s daughter Willow, 25, Will’s son Trey, 33, whom the Oscar winner shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Last month as the Smiths visited Paris to support Jaden, a different source shared that the pair were focused on “family time,” which is “just part of what they do for each other… Will and Jada love each other and absolutely maintain a steady relationship, but what you are seeing is full support of their kids. They are proud of them.”