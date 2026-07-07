Influencer Dream Doll Brii killed in Miramar Lamborghini shooting

DreamDoll_Brii was driving a lime green luxury SUV accompanied by two other passengers, said Miramar Police

A popular TikTok star from South Florida named Brinana Johnson, under the Instagram handle Dreamdoll_brii was shot dead on Sunday morning, July 5.

The influencer who was shot at was inside a Lamborghini SUV that then struck into a home in Miramar.

Dreamdoll_brii was killed in a drive-triple shooting early Sunday morning, officials have confirmed.

The Miramar Police Department updating on the shooting, said the victim was driving a lime green luxury SUV accompanied by two other passengers when gunshots were fired.

The incident led to two others injured, while the manhunt for the shooters is still ongoing.

The Miramar Police described the incident as a targeted attack, which took place on Sunshine Boulevard at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 5.

The surveillance footage shows dreamdoll_brii’s Lamborghini seen drifting through the intersection before striking a nearby home as the suspected gunmen fled the scene.

Who was dreamdoll_Brii?

Briana Johnson, 21, who posted under the Instagram handle dreamdoll_brii was known for sharing lifestyle content and had racked up 500,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram.

Her TikTok account, itgirlbri, is followed by 388,000 followers, while her Instagram account has been followed by nearly 88,800 followers.

As per a local media outlet, WSVN, that suggests the incident was the result of a brawl fight at a gas station.

The outlet citing police sources claimed that the three victims had attended a large party at a nearby home before the shooting incident.

While making a stop at a gas station, a fight allegedly broke out, which led to the victims’ luxury SUV being chased and targeted.

The Miramar police have not revealed the identities of two other people who sustained injuries and are being treated in a local hospital.