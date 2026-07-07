At least 15 dead as severe storms, floods sweep across China

China is hit by a series of devastating weather disasters. The catastrophic conditions with powerful tornadoes, torrential rains, and widespread flooding took the lives of at least 15 people and injured more than 330 across several provinces.

Following the disasters, President Xi Jinping ordered “all about” disaster prevention, rescue, and relief efforts.

The hardest hit province is Hubei, where two rare tornadoes swept through cities of Huanggang, Ezhou, Huangshi, and Xianning late Monday, July 6. Some areas have reported wind speeds of 260 kilometers per hour, destroying homes, overturning vehicles, and damaging thousands of buildings.

As per state media, around 11 people were killed, with more than 331 injured. Additionally, one person remained missing.

In Huanggang, a 30-year-old man was reportedly blown from his 12th-floor apartment by the powerful winds and remains in intensive care. Rescue teams of more than 3,000 personnel have been deployed to assist affected communities.

Severe flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Maysak has also caused widespread destruction in the Guangxi region, with almost four dead, eight missing, and more than 60,000 evacuated.

Forecasters warn that more heavy rain is expected in several provinces over the coming days.