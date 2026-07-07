Rich Paul refuses to spill LeBron's free agency plans despite Max Kellerman's grilling

LeBron James's next big move is what everyone is waiting for as the free agency period negotiation period gets underway.

LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul while appearing along with co-host Max Kellerman spilled the beans in the latest episode of Gameover on Monday, July 6, 2026.

When the podcast hosts went on to discuss where James would land ahead of the 24th NBA season, Kellerman said, “I think LeBron’s decision is coming very soon pretty soon. It’s gonna be weeks and weeks and weeks."

“My guess is it happens faster than you’re letting on or that people are anticipating," said Kellerman.

After which both went to argue, with Paul interjecting, saying, “I hope you’re right.

“You’re not letting anything on,” asked Kellerman.

“No,” Paul replied.

“Listen, One thing, I won’t be done, Max.

“There’s no leading on. “What do we need that for?”

When Max asked Paul if King James had made the decision.

Paul responded, “I don’t know. I see people speculate that I really don’t know. Like I told you, I've been telling you before, it’s like, hey, take the time needed. I got to continue to do my job, which I will do. As things happen around the league, I update and adjust.”

While in the previous episode, Paul had broke out the white board to break down all the teams that supposedly have shown interest in signing LeBron for his farewell NBA season.

But it appears that only 10 teams have made the white board shortlisting.

The four-time NBA champion informed the Lakers of his decision to not play for L.A. in the 24th season.

The bombshell announcement has fueled buzz on social media with fans speculating where King James would land next.