Georgia health officials warn Cyclospora rise amid national uptick in parasite infections

Cyclospora infection is causing state health officials to issue health warnings amid nationwide spike of ‘explosive’ diarrhea infection this season.

After thousands of Cyclospora infections have been reported across the United States this summer, State health officials from Georgia are reminding its residents that warmer months might see the highest spikes in cases.

According to the Georgia Health Department, the state has witnessed the highest number of reported cases of cyclosporiasis since 2015.

The Center for Disease Control says the months of June and July make it the peak season for cyclospora infection.

The latest warning comes amid public health officials scrambling to find the source of this parasitic infection.

The CDC data shows 1,180 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in 2025 across 38 states, resulting in 105 hospitalizations but no fatalities.

More recently, the outbreak has spread to 18 States with Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Texas the hardest hit.

The other states engulfed with the outbreak include Alaska, Connecticut, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The national agency for disease control and prevention, CDC first identified large clusters of cyclosporiasis in early May.

Foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to various types of raw produce, such as raspberries, basil, snow peas, mesclun lettuce and cilantro, per CDC.