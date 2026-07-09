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Democrat Platner exits key Senate race amid assault allegation

Platner has until July 13 to officially file withdrawal papers for a replacement

By
Web Desk
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Published July 09, 2026

Democrat Platner exits key Senate race amid assault allegation
Democrat Platner exits key Senate race amid assault allegation

Democratic Graham Platner has announced a surprise campaign update amid sexual assault allegations online on July 9, 2026.

The announcement comes after Democrats have called on him to exit from the race.

The Maine election is seen as a make or break for the Democrats in an attempt to gain control of the U.S. Senate.

Platner, sharing a video post on X (formerly called Twitter) on Wednesday, July 8, announced he has dropped his Senate campaign, saying, “For the moment to continue, it can't be me. For that reason, we are suspending campaign operations.”

He continued, “incredibly difficult,” while saying that “We’re not doing it because of the allegations, we’re doing it because of the structures that are being taken away from us by those in power.”

Platner, in an 11-minute video post, said that he would submit his papers to withdraw only after he was assured the successor would be “open and democratic moving forward.”

“But I will say this: it needs to be open, transparent, and democratic. It needs to be reflecting the will and the values of people that built this movement,” said Platner.

For the unversed, under the state law, Platner has until July 13 to officially file withdrawal papers for a replacement name to be printed on the ballot.

Maine is one of the must-win state races this mid-term for Democrats to take the majority in the Senate.

For now it seems an uphill task: the Democrats first unseat Collins’ seat, keep every seat they currently have, and clinch three more in the November midterms.

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