Govt to take evidence of India's 'proxy war' in Balochistan to global forums: PM's aide

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference on January 8, 2024. — Geo News

In Balochistan, 91 militants killed since July 5 in Operation Shaban.

Decision taken at highest level to approach global forums: Sanaullah.

Afghanistan being used as proxy against Pakistan, says PM's adviser.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan has decided to present evidence of India's involvement in Balochistan at global forums.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan' on Friday, the PML-N senator said that the situation in Balochistan was not a political, law and order or terrorism problem but a "full-scale war imposed by India" using Afghanistan as a proxy.

The announcement came as security forces continued Operation Shaban in Balochistan, with at least 17 more India-backed terrorists killed on Friday, raising the total number of militants killed in the operation to 43, security sources said.

The operation was launched following a deadly attack on the Mangi Dam police station and is being conducted jointly by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Balochistan Police.

Sanaullah noted the decision has been taken at the highest level to take concrete evidence against India to international forums. He said Afghanistan is being systematically used as a proxy to orchestrate attacks inside Pakistan.

Addressing a presser on Wednesday, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had said that India-backed terrorists attacked the checkpoint but police personnel fought back bravely, killing 15 terrorists in the initial engagement.

Nine police personnel embraced martyrdom in the initial fighting, while militants also took police personnel hostage before security forces reached the area.

The military spokesperson said security forces carefully tightened the cordon around the militants because "our children were being held hostage." He said security forces remained engaged with the militants in the mountains of Ziarat from July 6, adding that when the terrorists realised the cordon had tightened, "these cowards martyred 18 police personnel."

Lt Gen Chaudhry confirmed that 27 police personnel embraced martyrdom in the Mangi checkpoint attack, while 26 militants were killed in that operation.

Separately, security sources said an attack on a police station in Khuzdar was also repelled, with Pakistan Army and FC troops subsequently carrying out an operation in response during which eight militants were killed.

Security sources further said that since July 5, a total of 91 militants had been killed during Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations. Five to six additional militants were killed in separate helicopter operations, sources added.

'Eastern neighbour' behind attacks

While security forces inflicted heavy losses on terrorists in ongoing operations, 42 people, including security personnel and civilians, were martyred in three recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

Addressing a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee on the National Action Plan in Quetta on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the resolve of the civil and military leadership to eliminate India-backed terrorism in Balochistan.

"We have to thwart the nefarious designs of Fitna al-Khawarij. He said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

"This war [against terrorism] will continue until the last terrorist in Pakistan is eliminated," the premier added.

Referring to India, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan's "eastern neighbour" was behind the terrorist attacks, adding that Afghan soil was being used to launch attacks in Pakistan.

The prime minister said that the "enemy was unable to digest Pakistan's diplomatic achievements."

Premier Shehbaz reaffirmed that all available resources will be utilised to eradicate the scourge of terrorism and put the country on the path of sustainable development and prosperity.