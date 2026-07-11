Pakistan urges US, Iran to uphold Islamabad MoU, exercise restraint amid hostilities

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, July 10, 2026. — X@PakistanUN_NY/

Pakistan calls for restraint at UNSC.

Envoy urges return to negotiating table.

Islamabad MoU described as viable roadmap.

Pakistan has urged all sides to uphold the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, saying that any interruption in the diplomatic process would further complicate efforts to resolve the Iran nuclear issue and other outstanding matters through negotiations.

Speaking during a briefing on the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2231, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad expressed deep concern over the latest escalation in the region, saying it was "in no one's interest".

The statement came as renewed US-Iran hostilities and disputes over last month's ceasefire put fresh pressure on diplomatic efforts.

US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran had agreed to continue talks, but declared that the ceasefire reached between the two sides last month was over.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

During the UN briefing, Pakistan called on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further undermine regional peace and stability.

"The cycle of violence and instability must end for the good of regional and international peace, security and prosperity," Ahmad said, according to a statement issued by Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN.

He said all efforts should be made to restore normalcy and bring the parties back to the negotiating table, adding that there was "no alternative" to continued engagement, dialogue and diplomacy.

Pakistan reiterated its support for resolving all outstanding issues, including the Iran nuclear issue, through peaceful means, diplomatic engagement and sustained dialogue.

Ahmad said the Islamabad MoU, signed last month, offered a "viable roadmap" to address outstanding issues through negotiations and reach a mutually acceptable settlement.

"Any interruption in this diplomatic process would complicate the issue further," he said.

Pakistan urged all sides to uphold their respective commitments under the MoU, which Ahmad described as an "enduring foundation for understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the region and beyond".

Trump's comments followed a week of renewed conflict, including attacks on commercial tankers, US strikes on Iranian sites and Iranian strikes on US military sites in Gulf states.

Regional mediators have continued efforts to revive diplomacy, with Qatari negotiators meeting Iranian officials to discuss de-escalation and the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

At the Security Council, Ahmad said Pakistan, along with partners, had been engaged in constructive diplomatic efforts to support de-escalation, ceasefire efforts and broader regional stability.

He said Pakistan was encouraged by expert-level talks held so far and the "positive progress" made on aspects of the Islamabad MoU.

"As these sensitive negotiations continue, we should avoid any actions or messaging that may contribute to misunderstandings," he said.

"All our efforts and energies should be devoted to advancing the implementation of the Islamabad MoU."

Pakistan would continue working toward the objectives of the MoU, a comprehensive final deal and the advancement of peace and security in the region and beyond, he added.