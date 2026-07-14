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NASA admits of having alien life documented: 'There's life everywhere out there'

NASA administrator says Mars samples could reveal signs of ancient life

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 14, 2026

NASA admits of having alien life documented: Theres life everywhere out there
NASA admits of having alien life documented: 'There's life everywhere out there'

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) head Jared Isaacman has admitted to having documented unusual life on other planets. The American space agency’s administration revealed NASA has pictures that it simply can’t explain.

In a podcast interview with Jack Gordon, Isaacman said: “We have captured imagery… that, based on the data that we have within that imagery, we don’t know what it is.”

The 43-year-old commercial astronaut was careful not to call it proof of alien existence, adding that he has not seen any evidence of crashed spaceships on alien bodies.

However, the 15th NASA administration said: "Perhaps there’s life everywhere out there.”

This comes as the U.S. government under President Donald Trump has started releasing classified information regarding UFOs and aliens, with the latest batch coming out last month (June 2026).

Isaacman appeared excited about the soil samples collected from Mars and was hopeful that when examined after bringing them back to Earth, the samples will give exciting results.

He said: “There is a very high probability that they will point to, at some point, microbial life at least on Mars.”

Isaacman didn’t shy away from sharing the core question that the space agency is trying to answer, saying, “What we are trying to do at NASA, answer the question, ‘Are we alone?”

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