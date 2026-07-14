Michigan health officials trace Cyclospora's 'potential source' in salad greens: details inside

Amid the rising surge in Cyclospora cases, Michigan health officials have found the ‘potential source’ of parasite outbreak that caused over 3,000 people to get sick.

The Michigan State Health Department on Monday, July 13, issued an update and claimed to have identified the “potential source” of cyclosporiasis linked to lettuces.

The statement added that amid the ongoing investigation, the early findings “point to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source for this outbreak.”

Although the officials didn’t rule out other food sources for this parasitic infection that results in “watery diarrhea,” loss of appetite, and weight loss.

“No specific type of produce, grower, or supplier has been identified as the source,” the statement added.

So far, there have been over 2,800 cases of parasite infection of cyclosporiasis reported in 31 U.S. states, per ABC News.

On the contrary, on Friday, July 10, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported 843 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis and 1,500 suspected cases across 31 states as of Friday, July 10.

The CDC officials expect federal surge in case count, in part, due to the delays in investigating the outbreak.

According to the Michigan health department, total number of cases of parasitic infection, cyclosporiasis, has reached 2,640.

The national agency for disease control and prevention, CDC first identified large clusters of cyclosporiasis in early May.

The parasitic outbreak, cyclosporiasis, has been linked to various types of raw produce, such as raspberries, basil, snow peas, mesclun lettuce and cilantro, per CDC.