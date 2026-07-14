 
Geo News

Heatwave forces France to shut down nuclear reactors

Heatwave has forces EDF to reduce nuclear power generation

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 14, 2026

Heatwave forces France to shut down nuclear reactors
Heatwave forces France to shut down nuclear reactors

Extreme heatwaves in Europe which has, according to some reports, accounted for 10,000 excess deaths in the continent has forced France to shut down its nuclear reactors.

EDF, France's state-owned energy company, shut down three nuclear reactors on Sunday with seven more that may soon need to run at lower power too.

The reactors which went offline include:

  • Unit 2 at Golfech,
  • Unit 3 at Bugey,
  • Unit 2 at Chooz

Together, they make up about 6% of France's total nuclear power.

The reason for this precaution isn’t the heatwave itself but the water from rivers used to cool down reactors at nuclear power plants. 

The water goes back into the river after cooling the reactors, but it itself comes out hotter. With rivers already heating up from the weather, dumping in more warm water could hurt fish and other river life.

An EDF spokesperson said there's no safety concern as reactors can easily handle high temperatures, adding, the shutdowns exist purely to protect the environment.

Based on current weather forecasts, Bugey's reactor should switch back on around July 19. 

Golfech is expected to restart around July 22, and Chooz around July 25. Those dates could shift if the weather changes.

Make us preferred on Google
Top US Law School bans use of laptops, mobile phones in class: Here's why
Top US Law School bans use of laptops, mobile phones in class: Here's why
European heatwave deaths top 10,000 with elderly making up 90% of victims
European heatwave deaths top 10,000 with elderly making up 90% of victims
Trump announces 20% toll fee for ships passing through Strait of Hormuz
Trump announces 20% toll fee for ships passing through Strait of Hormuz
Argentina, England clash over Falkland Islands ahead of World Cup semi final
Argentina, England clash over Falkland Islands ahead of World Cup semi final
Who will inherit Lindsey Graham's $3M fortune after sudden death? Here's everything to know
Who will inherit Lindsey Graham's $3M fortune after sudden death? Here's everything to know
Who was breeding cobras that escaped into China's floodwaters? See full details
Who was breeding cobras that escaped into China's floodwaters? See full details
Bubba Wallace responds after 27-point EchoPark speedway penalty
Bubba Wallace responds after 27-point EchoPark speedway penalty
Trent Taylor, ex-49ers WR, makes surprise career move after seven NFL seasons
Trent Taylor, ex-49ers WR, makes surprise career move after seven NFL seasons